close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 25, 2020

Demi Lovato’s stunning no-makeup selfie garners 1.3 million likes in two hours: Check it out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 25, 2020
Demi Lovato’s stunning no-makeup selfie garners 1.3 million likes in two hours: Check it out

Demi Lovato has given a powerful message to all her fans out there to embrace their beautiful, natural skin confidently.

The songstress on Monday posted a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram account and bared her freckles with poise.

Her post garnered over 1.3 million likes in just a span of less than two hours.

Demi sported a black ensemble, sans a speck of makeup, showing off eyes that sparkle in the light.

“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” Demi captioned her breathtaking picture.

“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am,” she concluded, before adding the hashtag #ILoveMe.



Latest News

More From Entertainment