Demi Lovato’s stunning no-makeup selfie garners 1.3 million likes in two hours: Check it out

Demi Lovato has given a powerful message to all her fans out there to embrace their beautiful, natural skin confidently.

The songstress on Monday posted a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram account and bared her freckles with poise.

Her post garnered over 1.3 million likes in just a span of less than two hours.

Demi sported a black ensemble, sans a speck of makeup, showing off eyes that sparkle in the light.

“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” Demi captioned her breathtaking picture.

“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am,” she concluded, before adding the hashtag #ILoveMe.









