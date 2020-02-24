Hira Mani shares PDA-filled photos with husband

Pakistani leading actress Hira Mani has shared adorable loved-up photos with husband Salman Sheikh on Instagram. The photos have taken the internet by storm.

Hira, who recently returned to the country from Maldives, took to Instagram and shared the pictures. She wrote, “Tumhare saath sub Golden Kion lagta hai jese ye dunia golden color ki hai or hum Urh rahey hain jese sub magic hai jese shiny shiny bright bright (Why it feels like Golden with you? The world is golden and we are flying, like it’s all magic, shiny shiny bright bright)”.

The photos have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Meanwhile, the fans of Mere Paas Tum Ho actress are so excited after she announced that “Me and my team members are still working on my YouTube channel.”



