PSL 2020: Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar engage in Instagram banter after Gladiators vs Kings match

Pakistani star Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar were engaged in Instagram banter over Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators’ match on Sunday.



Quetta Gladiators defeated Karachi Kings by five wickets.

Asim Azhar, who was part of official anthem for PSL 2020, had challenged Hania after Karachi Kings had crushed Peshawar Zalmi in their second match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Friday.

The singer is supporting Karachi Kings while Hania is supporting Peshawar Zalmi.

On Sunday, when Quetta Gladiators defeated Kings by five wickets, Hania took to Instagram and shared an adorable and wrote, “Me watching @asimazhar during the first match today. KK vs QG #humzalmi”.

Asim dropped a hilarious comment on the post saying “This will be my reaction when KK beats Zalmi again.”



It may be noted here that Asim has sung the official anthem Yeh Hai Karachi for Karachi Kings.

On the other hand, Hania has performed in the official anthem of Peshawar Zalmi.