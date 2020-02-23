PCB launches campaign to honour Pakistan's heroes

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a campaign, Hamaray Heroes, to honour the country's unsung heroes who've done plenty to make the country's flag fly high around the world.

Under this campaign named Hamaray Heroes, the PCB is inviting those who have achieved laurels for achievements in fields such as education, art, culture, music, social work, social entrepreneurship, sports, technology, and health.

On Sunday, during Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators game in Karachi, PCB had invited Pakistan's top female athlete Naseem Hameed to acknowledge her achievements for the country.

Naseem said that it was encouraging for her to be invited by PCB for Pakistan's biggest sporting event.

"Cricket is widely followed in Pakistan and to invite unsung sportspersons like us is highly encouraging. Athletics isn't followed much in Pakistan so it is good that PCB is showing the world what we have achieved in other sports," she told Geo.

Naseem added that she was excited to see the live cricket action as well.

Replying to a question, she said that the PSL has helped Pakistan build its soft image globally.

"I follow all the teams, all the teams are equally good," she said.

"The important thing about PSL is that it has portrayed Pakistan's soft image in the world. This PSL has failed all the conspiracies against Pakistan. There can't be anything better than seeing all top cricketers playing on Pakistani soil," she mentioned.