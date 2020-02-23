Gigi Hadid hits back at Jake Paul for mocking Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid on Sunday hit back at YouTuber Jake Paul when he mocked her boyfriend Zayn Malik in a string of tweets.

Paul sent out the tweets after he and the British singer watched Tyson Fury's fight with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Jake said he almost came to blows with Zayn after the singer behaved rudely to him.

‘Almost had to clap up zane [sic] from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f*** off for no reason when I was being nice to him,’ Jake tweeted.

He continued: ‘Zane ik you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a** hotel room hahaha [sic].’

In a second tweet, the 23-year-old went on: ‘Bro he literally started yelling and freaking the f*** out’, claiming that Zayn had yelled ‘you wanna test me mate’ at him.

‘Lol I feel bad for childhood stars,’ he concluded.

The tweets didn't go down well with Gigi Hadid, who recently got back together with Zayn. The supermodel gave a tit-for-tat response to the internet personality.

‘Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? ‘Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a**. Go to bed…,’ she wrote.