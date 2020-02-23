Ali Zafar, Shoaib Akhtar engage in Twitter banter over new PSL 2020 anthem

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar were engaged in a Twitter banter after the former dropped a hint at making a new song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.
Shoaib Akhtar took to the microblogging site and tagging Ali Zafar said with a smile, “Hmmm. @AliZafarsays, ho jaaye phir? #bhaeehazirhai :)”
The Ab Khel Jamay Ga singer dropped a lovable comment on the former cricketer’s tweet. He said, “Dance ker lete hain aap ? :)” (Can you dance?).
Earlier, Ali Zafar teased his fans and dropped a hint at releasing a new song for PSL after the official anthem disappointed them.
The Seeti Bajay Gi singer took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he said, “Bhaee aa raha hai, Tayyar Ho (Brother is coming. Are you ready)?"
The singer captioned the video, “Bhaee Aa Raha Hai. #bhaeehazirhai (Brother is coming)."
