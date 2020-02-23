close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
February 23, 2020

Ali Zafar, Shoaib Akhtar engage in Twitter banter over new PSL 2020 anthem

Sun, Feb 23, 2020
Ali Zafar, Shoaib Akhtar engage in Twitter banter over new PSL 2020 anthem

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar were engaged in a Twitter banter after the former dropped a hint at making a new song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Shoaib Akhtar took to the microblogging site and tagging Ali Zafar said with a smile, “Hmmm. @AliZafarsays, ho jaaye phir? #bhaeehazirhai :)”

The Ab Khel Jamay Ga singer dropped a lovable comment on the former cricketer’s tweet. He said, “Dance ker lete hain aap ? :)” (Can you dance?).

Earlier, Ali Zafar teased his fans and dropped a hint at releasing a new song for PSL after the official anthem disappointed them.

The Seeti Bajay Gi   singer took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he said, “Bhaee aa raha hai, Tayyar Ho (Brother is coming. Are you ready)?"

View this post on Instagram

Bhaee Aa Raha Hai. #bhaeehazirhai

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on

The singer captioned the video, “Bhaee Aa Raha Hai. #bhaeehazirhai (Brother is coming)."

