Ali Zafar, Shoaib Akhtar engage in Twitter banter over new PSL 2020 anthem

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar and former pacer Shoaib Akhtar were engaged in a Twitter banter after the former dropped a hint at making a new song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.



Shoaib Akhtar took to the microblogging site and tagging Ali Zafar said with a smile, “Hmmm. @AliZafarsays, ho jaaye phir? #bhaeehazirhai :)”

The Ab Khel Jamay Ga singer dropped a lovable comment on the former cricketer’s tweet. He said, “Dance ker lete hain aap ? :)” (Can you dance?).

Earlier, Ali Zafar teased his fans and dropped a hint at releasing a new song for PSL after the official anthem disappointed them.

The Seeti Bajay Gi singer took to Instagram and shared a video wherein he said, “Bhaee aa raha hai, Tayyar Ho (Brother is coming. Are you ready)?"

The singer captioned the video, “Bhaee Aa Raha Hai. #bhaeehazirhai (Brother is coming)."

