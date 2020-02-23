Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Indian designer who dissed her controversial Grammys outfit

Priyanka Chopra recently walked the ramp during a runway show in Mumbai, paying tribute to late designer Wendell Rodricks, who had staunchly criticized her extremely bold Grammys dress.



Pee Cee looked chic in a black and mystical ensemble which draped over her body in sheer perfection.

While the diva ran the show during her brief appearance, her words were what truly moved the audience off their feet.

During a spoken segment at the event, Priyanka took the opportunity to speak at length about the late designer Wendell Rodricks.

Priyanka revealed how she considered Wendell to be a pioneer, as well as a visionary in the world of Indian fashion.

During her speech, Priyanka was quoted as saying, "It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer, he was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed."

Priyanka shocked the world when she attended the Grammys 2020 attired in a rather risqué, naval-baring ensemble featuring a plunging neckline that run all the way down her waist.



She was slammed for the dress, with many attacking her for opting for an outfit that they thought did little to accentuate her beauty.



The naysayers also included Wendell who said that the actress should dress according to her age.