Asim Azhar responds to fans over reports of Ali Zafar’s new song for PSL 2020

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, who was part of official anthem for Pakistan Super League 2020, has responded to fans regarding reports suggesting Ali Zafar was ready to make a new song.



Ali Zafar said he is ready to make a new song for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 if cricket fans want him to.



Asim took to Twitter and responded to a fan who had asked him whether he doesn’t feel insulted that Ali Zafar will release a new song after him.



Over this, the singer said, “There is no insult. He is my senior and I respect him for the work he’s done. I’d be more than happy to support anything for the betterment of Pakistan.”

He went on to say, “Yehi tou masla hai. Hum aapas mai hi batay hue hain. Aik dusray ko support karnay ki zarurat hai (This is the issue, we are divided among ourselves. We need to support each other.”

Earlier, Asim Azhar had apologised to fans for the 'underwhelming' PSL 2020 anthem, Tayyar Hain, saying that the team behind the anthem "tried their best."

The 23-year-old took to Twitter and reminded fans that the annual anthems were not in "competition" with each other, referring to the song's comparisons to Ali Zafar's wildly famous 2017 number, Abb Khel Jamay Ga.