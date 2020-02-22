Joe Jonas shares heartwarming message on Sophie Turner’s birthday: Check it out

Joe Jonas has shared an endearing birthday wish for ladylove Sophie Turner as she turned another year old.

Joe and Sophie are reportedly expecting their first baby together. The couple has remained tight-lipped about the matter, however, but a source close to them said that having a child was ‘always part of the plan.’

On the account of Sophie’s birthday, Joe Jonas took to Instagram to shower love on his wife and tell her that ‘life is better with you.’

Sharing a casual picture of Sophie on his account, Joe wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you.”





Recently, the dynamic duo Joe and Sophie were in Amsterdam, where they walked into a bar, and then later joined the locals in singing a song.

Earlier, the pair was spotted in Milan where the Jonas Brothers were touring.