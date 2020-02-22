Sonam Kapoor lashes out at makers of ‘Mr India’ reboot

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar has received a backlash after he announced the reboot of iconic Mr India recently.



Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the original Mr India starred Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and the film hit the screens in 1987.

Shekhar had also expressed his displeasure on the announcement by Ali Abbas Zafar saying, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2.”

“I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” he added.

Now Anil Kapoor’s daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor has lashed out at the makers of Mr India 2.

She took to Twitter saying, “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is.”

The actress added, “It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy.”

“I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”

Sonam’s tweets were retweeted by Shekhar.