James Bond 007's fans delighted as 'No Time to Die' poster debuts online

The excited fans of 007 rejoiced as the poster for the new James Bond series film 'No Time to Die' debuted online on Friday.



James Bond shielded behind a bullethole-riddled windscreen in the black and white poster, while the secret agent's sultry eyes picked out in blue.



The image also featured a windswept Léa Seydoux, who reprises her role as Dr Madeline Swann, in the new film due for release on April 2.

The incredible first trailer of the action-packed thriller, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, released last week.



The 30 second clip, showing Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa, Ana de Armas and Lashanna Lynch was crammed with high octane car chases, explosions, gun fights and wild plane rides.

No Time to Die is the 25th film featuring MI5 heartthrob James Bond and it is also the last time Daniel, 51, will step into the secret agent's dress shoes.