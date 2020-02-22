close
Sat Feb 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

James Bond 007's fans delighted as 'No Time to Die' poster debuts online

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020

The excited fans of  007 rejoiced as the poster for the new James Bond series film  'No Time to Die' debuted online on Friday.

 James Bond shielded behind a bullethole-riddled windscreen in the black and white poster, while  the secret agent's sultry eyes picked out in blue.

The image also featured a windswept Léa Seydoux, who reprises her role as Dr Madeline Swann, in the new film due for release on April 2.

The incredible first trailer of the action-packed thriller, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, released last week.

The 30 second clip, showing  Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Léa, Ana de Armas and Lashanna Lynch was crammed with high octane car chases, explosions, gun fights and wild plane rides. 

No Time to Die is the 25th film featuring MI5 heartthrob James Bond and it is also the last time Daniel, 51, will step into the secret agent's dress shoes.

Latest News

More From Entertainment