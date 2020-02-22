close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 22, 2020

Kanye West irks fans with his ungentlemanlike behaviour towards Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 22, 2020

Kanye West,  American rapper, faces heat from social media users over his uncouth move towards his wife Kim Kardashian in an elevator as he left her to carry all their bags following a romantic moment.

Kim and West, who are very active on social media and having massive fan followings,  were caught on camera when they were returning from shopping in Paris. 

The moment, which  annoyed people, occurred in an elevator in Paris soon after an adorable smooch between the couple,  drawing   people's anger as Kanye, for a moment, did  not  think to help the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star carry the sizable shopping bags.

Naturally, roasting ensued, with one Twitter user writing: "Lmaooo the way Kanye left Kim in the elevator."

Another added: "But why Kanye leave kim in the elevator with all the bags."

Latest News

More From Entertainment