Selena Gomez drops 'Feel Me': Lyrics are her message to Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez, who never shies to speak about her broken relationship with Justin Bieber, seems to open up about her struggles through her songs as she has finally released "Feel Me".

The newly dropped song, which she first introduced during her revival tour, reflects where Gomez had been in 2016 - the period during which she was with Justin Bieber. The song touches on that.

In May 2016, Gomez and Bieber were not officially dating. She sang "Feel Me" for the first time on stage and told fans, "So one night, I was really irritated and I wrote this whole song."



"Feel Me", lyrically, captures how she wanted Bieber to feel during one of their off periods as he dated other people ("Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me")

It seems like the song is a diss track for her ex and his wife Hailey Baldwin, and the references are hard to miss! “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere,” she wrote on Instagram, introducing the studio version of her song.



The Canadian singer stepped out with now-wife Hailey Baldwin for the first time around late 2015 or early 2016. Gomez was exhausted—and even said so publicly—of Bieber's hot and cold act.









