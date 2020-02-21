close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

'Life is better with you', Joe Jonas to Sophie Turner on her birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020

Joe Jonas on Friday wished his wife Sophie Turner on her birthday with a sweet Instagram message.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you." the "Sucker" singer captioned Sophie's picture on his Instagram.


The couple recently  made headlines  when multiple reports claimed that they are expecting their first child.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last year, have   still not commented on the reports .

Turner  and Jonas got married in a surprise ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. The actress and the singer had a second wedding in Sarrians, France, over the summer. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment