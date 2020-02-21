'Life is better with you', Joe Jonas to Sophie Turner on her birthday

Joe Jonas on Friday wished his wife Sophie Turner on her birthday with a sweet Instagram message.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Life is better with you." the "Sucker" singer captioned Sophie's picture on his Instagram.





The couple recently made headlines when multiple reports claimed that they are expecting their first child.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who tied the knot in Las Vegas last year, have still not commented on the reports .

Turner and Jonas got married in a surprise ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. The actress and the singer had a second wedding in Sarrians, France, over the summer.

