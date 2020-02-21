PSL-5: Lahore Qalandars lose three wickets at 82 in 10 overs against Multan Sultans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Captain of Multan Sultans Shan Masood has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League - fifth edition - here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.
Teams:
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf
Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.
