close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

PSL-5: Lahore Qalandars lose three wickets at 82 in 10 overs against Multan Sultans

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020

LAHORE: Captain of Multan Sultans Shan Masood has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League - fifth edition - here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.

Latest News

More From Sports