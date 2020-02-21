PSL-5: Lahore Qalandars lose three wickets at 82 in 10 overs against Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Captain of Multan Sultans Shan Masood has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars in the third match of the Pakistan Super League - fifth edition - here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday night.

Teams:

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.