Ali Zafar takes a jibe at Ali Azmat over PSL 2020 anthem

Ali Azmat on Thursday reacted to criticism his PSL anthem has faced on social media.
Speaking on a talk-show after the Pakistan Super League opening ceremony in Karachi, he talked about how a certain singer had employed bloggers to mock his PSL song.
When asked whether he was referring to Ali Zafar, the singer responded in negative.
Hours after Ali Azmat's interview went on air, Ali Zafar shared a video on social media, taking a jibe at all those claiming that he might be behind the so-called coordinated campaign against the "Tayyar Hain", the PSL song for the 2020 edition of the tournament.
