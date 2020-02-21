Pakistan welcomes US-Taliban peace agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday welcomed the announcement of the US-Taliban agreement, saying it looked forward to the February 29 signing of the understanding between the two parties which could pave the way for durable peace in the country and region.

The Foreign Office in its statement said: "Pakistan has consistently supported direct negotiations between the US and Taliban. From the outset, Pakistan has facilitated this process and contributed to its progress."

"We believe the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement will pave the way for the next step of intra-Afghan negotiations," the statement read.

The FO expressed its hope for a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region

"Pakistan reaffirms its support for a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours," the press release read.

Pompeo announces agreement expected to be signed on Feb 29

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced that the agreement between the country and Taliban will take place on February 29, 2020.



"Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward," read a statement from Pompeo after his visit to Saudi Arabia.



His statement mentioned that after the agreement, Intra-Afghanistan negotiations will attempt to bring about a "comprehensive and permanent ceasefire" and decide the future political roadmap for Afghanistan.

"Challenges remain, but the progress made in Doha provides hope and represents a real opportunity. The United States calls on all Afghans to seize this moment," the statement read.