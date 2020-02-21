Priyanka Chopra to essay Indian convicted bioterrorist in next Hollywood venture

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in an upcoming Hollywood project, a film by Amazon Studios, wherein she will step in the shoes of Indian-origin bioterrorist Ma Anand Sheela.

According to an article published in Deadline, Priyanka will feature in the movie directed by Barry Levinson and co-produced by her, via her Purple Pebble America production company.

Earlier, Priyanka had talked about the project last year in March while making an appearance on the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live.

“It's far away right now, but hopefully it will happen,” Pee Cee said back then.

Indian-born Sheela was the former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement and was the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh from 1981 through 1985.

She pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack in Oregon, in 1986.

Rajneesh and Sheela previously had a Netflix documentary called Wild Wild Country made on them.

Sheela was imprisoned for 20 years in federal prison and was paroled after 39 months.