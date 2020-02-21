Gigi Hadid ready to have kids with Zayn Malik after whirlwind romance?

Gigi Hadid took the internet by storm after she announced news of reunion with off and on boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The supermodel has now come forth sharing that she is eager to start a family soon as the couple is ready now to have children.

She also added that she is not quite sure if she would still be in the modeling profession then.

“I think that as I get older ... well one day I'll start a family and I don't know if I will always be modelling,” said the blonde beauty to i-D magazine.

Gigi added, "I love the creative side of fashion, it's so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I'm so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I'll take up full time cooking!”

The 24-year-old went on to add that she will also move away from the urban chaotic life of the New York City, when she finally settles down.

“I think that the weird and wonderfulness of it comes from also being in isolation. A lot of the time, I'll have friends and family at the farm, but there are a lot of days where I'm there just by myself, and I sit in my little cottage in silence and just doing these little things for myself,” she said.

Gigi further added, “I think that also gives me the energy and the love for what I do. It recharges my batteries.”