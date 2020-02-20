Mahira Khan stuns in THIS red saree look: Pics inside

Mahira Khan on Thursday had her fans swooning over her with her new look from a latest photo-shoot.

The Pakistani superstar looked regal in the photos in which she is seen wearing a red silk saree.

According to the caption that accompanied one of the her Insta posts, the pictures were taken at "Hum Women Leaders Awards 2020".

Thousands of her fans had double tapped the picture within a few minutes after the actress shared it on the video and photo sharing app.

