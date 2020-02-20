Salma Hayek slams trolls bashing her for getting too much Botox

Salma Hayek has the perfect reply for trolls who believe she has gotten too much Botox done on her face.



A troll came forth hating on one of Salma’s pictures commenting that the actress had “too much Botox” and that it is “not needed.”

Responding to the remark on her picture that she posted on February 18, Salma outrightly rejected the claim and clarified that she does not have Botox.

She then went on to give the most savage reply.

“I don't have Botox. But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time,” she said.

Check out the post here

During an interview with ET last year, Salma revealed that she wasn’t opposed to the idea of Botox and was even planning on going for it for her character as beauty mogul Claire Luna in Like a Boss.



However, she eventually decided against Botox as she had another movie in the works after that.