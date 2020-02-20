What's next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the British royal family, the world has been pondering about what follows next for the pair.

The questions are finally being put to rest as a spokesperson for the Sussexes has stepped forward revealing what happens that after the royal duties officially conclude for the two on March 31.

As per the representative, the changes will commence from April 1 with the two announcing details of their new non-profit organization sometime this year.

It was also revealed that the Duke of Sussex is said to retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader.

Apart from that, their Sussex titles, which had stirred up debates and conjecture, will also stay with them along with their other titles, the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness Kilkeel.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to launch production company after Megxit



On the other hand, while many may have assumed that the royal exit hinders Harry’s succession to the throne, it was confirmed that he remains the sixth in line with the exit not having affected the order of precedence.

However, the two may have to bid adieu to the brand of ‘royal’ — including their Instagram handle of ‘Sussex Royal’ — as the label is presently under review.

The couple’s final royal duties in the months of February and March have also been brought to light. On February 28, Harry will be attending an Invictus Games event with Jon Bon Jovi while later on March 5, the two are scheduled to attend the Endeavour Fund awards.

On March 7, the couple will be present at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall and on March 9, they are expected to join the British royal family members at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Later in April, Harry is scheduled to attend the London Marathon, followed by the Invictus Games in May.