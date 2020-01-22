Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to launch production company after Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken the world by storm ever since they made public their decision to quit the British royal family and be ‘financially independent.’

And as per the latest intel on the pair, the couple are planning to work out their finances by launching up a production company that works on ‘worthy’ issues closest to their heart like mental health and climate change.

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, has also now expressed interest in a possible collaboration of the former royal pair with the streaming giant.

Upon being asked about the possibility, Sarandos at an event in LA said: "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes, sure."

The former Suits actor has also reportedly struck a voiceover deal with Disney, in return of which, Meghan will get a donation for the wildlife conservation charity, Elephants Without Borders.

Separately, Prince Harry on Tuesday flew back to Canada to join wife Meghan and son Archie, after the seeking Queen’s approval over the royal exit.