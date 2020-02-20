Shatrughan Sinha appears at a wedding event in Lahore along with Reema

Indian actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been spotted in a wedding event in Lahore, Pakistan.

It is surprising for the people of both the countries that the legendary Bollywood actor arrived in Pakistan to attend an event amid the tension between the two nuclear naeigbours because of the months-long lockdown in Occupied Kashmir and removal of Article 370.



The video of renowned Indian personality's appearance at an event in Lahore along with Pakistani star Reema Khan has gone viral on social media, receiving mix response from both Indian and Pakistani social media users.

Famous Pakistani website allpakdramapageofficial shared a video of a renowned Indian star - sitting along with Reema - with the caption: "Legendary Bollywood actor and Politician Shatrughan sinha spotted at a wedding event in Lahore tonight Film star #ReemaKhan also there at the #bigfatwedding."





Last year, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) banned and boycotted Mika Singh from the film industry after the singer performed at a wedding in Pakistan.



The relationship between the two neighbouring countries went from bad to worse after Modi government scrapped article 370 with lockdown the occupied valley.

