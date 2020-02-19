Atif Aslam to electrify crowds in Netherlands, UK

LONDON: Legendary singer Atif Aslam is set to begin his Europe and UK Tour 2020 by electrifying the crowd in Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena on 22 February.

The tour will begin in The Netherlands but most of the shows are in the UK. The next show will be held in the grand Birmingham Arena on 23rd of Feb.

The London show which is the most awaited concert of the season will be held on 29th February in the famous Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Many celebrities like Guru Randhawa and other Bollywood stars have performed there in the recent past.

The last and final stop in this tour will be in Manchester which hosts a sizeable Indo-Pak audience that serves as the core base of Atif Aslam’s fans. 02 Appolo has been booked for the event. This will be Atif Aslam’s tour of the UK in several years.

Speaking exclusively to The News, Shejahat Khan of BrightBeat, the company which has arranged this event, said: “London tickets are almost sold out, in Manchester, almost 75% of tickets are gone, I’m very happy with the response and love I’ve received from the UK especially.”

Shejahat Khan further went to add that they have also booked Atif Aslam for tours in South America in the future. Brightbeat is also the official partner for Atif Aslam’s Tour 2021.

Atif Aslam is known to be one of the most popular singers to arise out of the subcontinent. Ever since his first hit called 'Aadat', he has taken the music industry by storm. His songs have been featured in major Bollywood hits which ensure his fandom across the world.

Hollywood has also featured Atif Aslam's songs. Four songs from Aslam's second album Doorie were featured in two films. Two of them; "Yakeen" and "Ehsaas", and a single "Aadat" from his first album Jal Pari, featured in Ramin Bahrani's 2005 film Man Push Cart which has won international awards and was praised by the critics.

While the 36-year-old has had no formal music training, he is inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. His songs have been critically acclaimed by the legends of the music industry.

According to Musician and singer, Sajjad Ali, "You can see how big artists even in India try to copy Atif's way of singing, tune, where to pick up from, where and when to hold and even release a note. Not that they are bad singers, they can sing pretty well, but you can see why they try to sing in Atif's expression and tone"

BrightBeat, the company arranging this event have also signed famous Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa as well and have planned four shows with him later this year.

Fans are impatient to see their favourite singers rock the stage and mesmerise the crowd, Shejahat said.