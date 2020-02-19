Harry Styles pays tribute to ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack at Brit Awards after her tragic suicide

Harry Styles paid a rich tribute to his former ladylove Caroline Flack after her tragic demise at the recently held Brit Awards.



The former One Direction star donned a black ribbon around his arm after news broke that Caroline had taken her own life in her east London abode.

The Watermelon Sugar singer mourned the death of Caroline by adding a black ribbon to his black blazer’s left lapel.

Harry has been vocal about his feelings for Caroline ever since they started dating.

The singer’s mother Anne Twist also shared an emotional message on her Instagram mourning the unfortunate demise of Caroline.

“May you have found your peace,” she wrote.







