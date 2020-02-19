close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2020

Priyanka Chopra cheers Nick Jonas on during mesmerizing performance: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra has been husband Nick Jonas’s biggest fan-girl forever. Recently she was seen in a video cheering up for him amidst a massive crowd.

In a clip shared online, Priyanka can be seen having the time of her life while cheering Nick on during a Jonas Brothers concert in Madrid.

The proud wifey was seen dancing along to Nick’s performance of his famous hit song Jealous.

Priyanka and Nick made headlines after they were spotted taking a romantic stroll in the Italian city of Milan.

Pee Cee grabbed eyeballs from all around when she was seen sporting a Moschino x Universal striped dress featuring a Dracula print. 


