Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin to move into THIS stunning $20 million mansion?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted checking out a $20 million mansion in Brentwood.

The couple were seen arriving at the house with their entourage accompanying in tow on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, the stunning yet-to-be-completed mansion 'is currently owned by the CEO of Playboy Enterprises.’

As per the media outlet, the mansion can cost Justin and Hailey a total of somewhere around $18 to $20 million including the construction cost.

The current owner of the mansion bought it at a whopping price of $9 million in 2014, TMZ reported.

Justin was in the news previously after paparazzi caught him tearing up in public. Ever since then, fans have been worried for the Canadian singer’s emotional stability.

Responding to the buzz, Justin admitted he's an 'emotional' person but sometimes feels as though he 'doesn't have permission' to be upset in the public eye.