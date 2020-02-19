close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
February 19, 2020

PSL 2020 trophy unveiled at National Stadium

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 19, 2020
Photo: Twitter

The Pakistan Super League trophy was unveiled at Karachi’s National Stadium on Wednesday.

Five of the six captains were present at the unveiling ceremony. Sarfaraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators), Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi), Shadab Khan (Islamabad United), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings) and Sohail Akhtar (Lahore Qalandars) were present at the trophy unveiling ceremony.

The trophy was brought to the stadium by legendary squash player Jahangir Khan.

Jahangir carried the silverware to the field of play and handed it over to defending captain Sarfaraz Ahmed of the Quetta Gladiators.

The fifth edition of the tournament kicks off on Thursday, February 20 at Karachi’s National Stadium with defending champions Quetta Gladiators taking on two-time winners Islamabad United in the opening match. 

