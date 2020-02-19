Demi Lovato opens up on prioritizing health, self-love and feeling 'free'

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato after several bumps on the road, is finally feeling the sweet smell of liberation as she makes her mental health her number one priority.

The Skyscarper hit maker shed light on her journey since she first stepped into the industry and how she is finally making sure she puts her own self before anyone else.

During her recent interview with Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal, Lovato detailed her acceptance with self-love and prioritizing health before anything else.

"I have a bunch of people that I work with in the recovery aspect of my life, one of them is a dietician, one of them is a therapist," she said.

"Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say, 'No, you're beautiful, you're gorgeous, I love you, you're perfect the way you are.' Because I don't believe that," she added.

"You're healthy and I accept you," she now tells herself.

"So you express gratitude in the health and then you just express reality in accepting yourself rather than trying to convince yourself of something that you don't believe," she said explaining that she would love to be in a place when she can say that she is confident with her body-image.

"I haven't worn a pair of jeans in forever because I don't like jeans, they don't make me feel great right now. And I don't have to wear jeans if I don't want to."

She goes on further detailing her struggle with weight and how ever since she stopped checking her weight has been feeling more “free.”