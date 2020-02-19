close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2020

Deepika Padukone's heartfelt post about her career's most difficult film 'Chhapaak'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 19, 2020

Deepika Padukone, who always prefers to bring alive the characters on the big screen, has won hearts  by playing the difficult role of an acid-attack survivor in her last film Chhapaak.

The one of the finest actors of the film industry has earned   much appreciation of her brilliance, she shows  in every role. Deepika has opened up about her recent film  Chhapak that received a  huge  applause from the  cinema-goers  due to its  topic which highlights the stigmatising situation about the most respectful segment of society.

Deepika shared a couple of photos with Laxmi from their shoot for a magazine and wrote, “Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that, Chhapaak for me is not just a film. It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said, the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering, known struggle, known loss, known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths. These persons have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means!”

View this post on Instagram

Chhapaak truly has been the most difficult film of my career... Having said that,Chhapaak for me is not just a film.It is a movement;that has challenged the definition and our understanding of ‘Beauty’. Famous American Swiss Psychiatrist Elisabeth Ross said,the most beautiful people we have known are those who have known suffering,known struggle,known loss,known defeat...and have found their way out of the depths.These persons have an appreciation,a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion,gentleness and a deep loving concern.Beautiful people do not just happen. I dedicate tonight’s award to Laxmi Agarwal and every single acid attack survivor who on this most incredible journey have shown us all what beauty truly means! #feminabeautyawards2020

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on





Latest News

More From Entertainment