Tue Feb 18, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 19, 2020

Mahira Khan slays in traditional outfit: See pics

Pakistan's charismatic actress Mahira Khan, who recently  wrapped up shooting for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, has  won the hearts of all  the fans with her  latest  photo shoot  in a traditional dress that added to her beauty.

The actress took to her social media and shared pictures with her admirers,  looking nothing short of  a vision  in the spellbinding  photos as she  rocked  an  almond shade  full-length  dress with a modern vibe, along with dewy makeup.  Hair let loose in wavy curls along with silver toned earrings -  everything about this look is like a dream.

The Superstar actress took  to Instagram  to share  the stunning photos, which need no caption to  speak about the beauty of the dashing personality of the entertainment industry.

 The Verna star would be seen alongside Fahad Mustafa in Nabeel Qureshi's upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.


