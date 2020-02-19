Mahira Khan slays in traditional outfit: See pics

Pakistan's charismatic actress Mahira Khan, who recently wrapped up shooting for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, has won the hearts of all the fans with her latest photo shoot in a traditional dress that added to her beauty.

The actress took to her social media and shared pictures with her admirers, looking nothing short of a vision in the spellbinding photos as she rocked an almond shade full-length dress with a modern vibe, along with dewy makeup. Hair let loose in wavy curls along with silver toned earrings - everything about this look is like a dream.

The Superstar actress took to Instagram to share the stunning photos, which need no caption to speak about the beauty of the dashing personality of the entertainment industry.





The Verna star would be seen alongside Fahad Mustafa in Nabeel Qureshi's upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.



