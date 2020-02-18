Director CCW highlights FIA's efforts in combating cyber crime

Director Cyber Crime Wing (CCW), Waqar Ahmed Chauhan represented Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an important Seminar on Cyber Laws organised by Punjab Judicial Acedemy Lahore.

Chauhan delivered a lecture on the role and contribution of Cybercrime Wing, FIA in dealing with complaints of cybercrime.



He described the investigation mechanism followed by CCW for tracing and combating cyber crime. He also highlighted the efforts and initiatives being taken by the department under the guidance of DG FIA Mr Wajid Zia and ADG CCW Mr Ehsan Sadiq to ensure successful implementation of the cyber laws in Pakistan.



Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed was the chief guest while Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh, Justices of LHC and a large number of Judges from District Judiciary attended the seminar.

The session was held with the collaboration of UK High Commission in Lahore.