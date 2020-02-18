Ayesha Curry hits back at troll who mocked her over viral photo with Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry, gave a befitting response to a troll who mocked her after she posted a romanctic photo with her husband.

The Family Food Fight host had shared multiple pictures from the couple's trip to Mexico on Monday with a caption that read:“All the things,.”

Commenting on the photo, a user wrote "“Steph married to an actual real life farm animal.”

Ayesha hit back , saying " “Yes a GOAT (Greatest of all time) I know,".

In December last year, Stephen Curry became target of a smear campaign when users across the internet started circulating objectionable photos of him.



US media reports said the photos also purport to show Ayesha Curry, the wife of former NBA MVP.



It was not immediately whether the photos were hacked and uploaded without the couple's consent.

The pictures were shared widely across social media, especially Twitter where a large number of users were found circulating them with funny captions.

US Today reported that the couple live in California where spreading such content is illegal .



