close
Tue Feb 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 18, 2020

Ayesha Curry hits back at troll who mocked her over viral photo with Stephen Curry

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 18, 2020

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry, gave a befitting response to a  troll who mocked her  after she posted  a romanctic photo with her husband.

 The Family Food Fight host had  shared multiple  pictures from the couple's  trip to  Mexico on Monday with a caption that read:“All the things,.”

Commenting on the photo, a user wrote  "“Steph married to an actual real life farm animal.”

Ayesha hit back , saying  " “Yes a GOAT  (Greatest of all time) I know,".

View this post on Instagram

all the things.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

In December last year, Stephen Curry became target of a smear campaign  when users across the internet started circulating objectionable photos of him.

US media reports said the photos also purport to show Ayesha Curry, the wife of former NBA MVP.

It was not immediately whether the photos were hacked and uploaded without the couple's consent.

The pictures were shared widely across social media, especially Twitter where a large number of users were found circulating them with funny captions.

US Today reported that the couple live in California where spreading such content is illegal .


Latest News

More From Entertainment