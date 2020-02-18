Danish Taimoor celebrates 37th birthday: Check out his pics with wife Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan on Tuesday turned to Instagram to share a couple of pictures with hubby Danish Taimoor who recently celebrated his 37th birthday.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" star tagged Taimoor in her photos that she posted to her Insta stories with a simple caption that read: "Birthday 2020".

Danish Taimoor who celebrates his birthday on February 16 had shared a picture while working out at a gym with a motivational caption :"Happy birthday to me..All organic. There's no easy way out but still #saynotosteroids #saynotodrugs.

If I can pull this off after 10 hours of shooting everyday you guys can also..

Do workout or play any kind of sport but atleast give your body 1 hour..Let's make a more healthy more powerful PAKISTAN..One of the best gyms in town"