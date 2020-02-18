Indian singer Sushmitha found dead

Indian playback singer Sushmitha was found dead on Monday morning allegedly committed suicide, Indian media has reported.



The playback singer allegedly committed suicide over dowry harassment.

The 27-year-old singer sent a Whatsapp message to her mother before hanging herself early on Monday.

In her suicide note, Sushmitha has accused her husband Sharath Kumar and his relatives of dowry harassment, according to the police.

The singer tied the knot to Sharath Kumar in 2018 and various differences soon emerged between the couple.

Police have lodged dowry death case against Sushmitha’s husband, his sister and aunt, as confirmed by sources.