Neha Kakkar’s ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli drops major truth bombs about their split

Famed Indian singer Neha Kakkar opened up about the ordeal she went through after parting ways with longtime beau Himansh Kohli.

While their fans know about Neha’s narrative, Himansh’s side of the story was never brought to light, up until now, where in an interview with Bombay Times, the actor detailed his emotions for the first time.

“It wasn’t an ugly break-up from my side, but when speculations began, everything became ugly. That was one of the worst phases of my life. Today, things have settled down, but yes, there was a time when the entire world was cursing me on social media,” Himansh said.

“Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front,” he added.

The actor also dropped major truth bombs revealing that, contrary to popular belief, the decision of breaking up, was Neha’s and not his.

“There were so many things that happened, but I didn’t want to talk about it. All I can say is that she didn’t want to continue and so, we mutually decided to separate. It was her decision to move on in life and I respected that. But then in no time, the story took a turn. Each time she put up a post, I faced a backlash,” he said.

Himansh also added that he was in a relationship with Neha for a year and was very much serious, and even had plans of getting married to her in the future.