Karan Johar pushes release of Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Gunjan Saxena’ ahead: Here’s why

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced the new release date of Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena, revealing that the movie will now be released a week after its expected date.

Taking to social media, Karan announced that he has exchanged the release date of Gunjan Saxena, with Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium.

He wrote, "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biopic on India’s first female pilot by the same name, featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular character.

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium has received an overwhelming response from the audience and will be released a week earlier due to this.