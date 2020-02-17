close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2020

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir receive love from Mahira Khan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 17, 2020
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir receive love from Mahira Khan

Pakistani stars Sajal Ali and her fiancé Ahad Raza Mir have received love from superstar Mahira Khan.

The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Ahad Raza Mir from behind the scenes of their drama serial Yeh Dil Mera.

Sajal captioned the photo as Yeh Dil Mera   with a heart emoji tagging beau Ahad.

View this post on Instagram

Yeh Dil Mera ️ @ahadrazamir #saymashallah

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly) on

The adorable photo won the hearts of thousands including the Superstar actor Mahira Khan.

The Raees actress admired the couple and dropped a lovable comment. She wrote, “Aaaaahhh MashAllah” with heart eyes emoji.

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Amir are one of the cutest couples of Pakistani entertainment industry. They have been the talk of the town since they got engaged in June last year.

Latest News

More From Entertainment