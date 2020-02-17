Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir receive love from Mahira Khan

Pakistani stars Sajal Ali and her fiancé Ahad Raza Mir have received love from superstar Mahira Khan.



The Alif actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Ahad Raza Mir from behind the scenes of their drama serial Yeh Dil Mera.

Sajal captioned the photo as Yeh Dil Mera with a heart emoji tagging beau Ahad.

The adorable photo won the hearts of thousands including the Superstar actor Mahira Khan.



The Raees actress admired the couple and dropped a lovable comment. She wrote, “Aaaaahhh MashAllah” with heart eyes emoji.

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Amir are one of the cutest couples of Pakistani entertainment industry. They have been the talk of the town since they got engaged in June last year.