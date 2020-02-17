Channing Tatum, Jessie J declare immense love for one another in THIS PDA-packed picture

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are proving that they are madly in love with each other, after getting back together post a brief split.

The couple took to Instagram stories on Monday to declare immense love for each other in a romantic video.

The clip shows Jessie sitting on the couch with Channing unwinding alongside her. Jessie can be seen pulling the camera closer to Channing, as they moved their faces together without fully kissing.

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram with a loved-up post where they announced that they have rekindled their romance after breaking up for a short while.

Channing uploaded a picture of the couple wearing unicorn horns captioning it, “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!”

Channing and Jessie have been in a relationship for over a year now.