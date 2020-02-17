Mehwish Hayat admires Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has admired celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain.



Yasir took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with wife Iqra Aziz, donning a beautiful saree.

The Baandi actor wrote, “Apni marhooma saas ki Sari pehen k aap ne mera dil jeet lia @iiqraaziz (You have won my heart Iqra Aziz by donning the saree of your late mother-in-law).”

Yasir also showered love on the Raanjha Raanjha Kardi actress.

The dazzling photo of the couple has won thousands of hearts within no time.



Pakistan superstar Mehwish Hayat also admired the newly-wed couple saying “MashaAllah” with a heart emoji.

Yasir and Iqra got married on December 28, 2019.