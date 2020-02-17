Caroline Flak's boyfriend Lewis Burton pens heartbreaking note after her death

British TV presenter Caroline Flak’s death sent tremours around the world and following a plethora of tributes pouring in for the deceased star, her boyfriend on Sunday also broke his silence after her suicide.

Turning to Instagram, Lewis Burton posted a heartfelt tribute for his late girlfriend on Sunday, a day after she took her own life.

"My heart is broken. We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking," he said.

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday," he added.

"I love you with all my heart,” he said ending the painful note.



The Love Island host was found dead in her east London apartment on Saturday. The news came two months after she stepped down as host of Love Island and subsequent to her recent arrest over alleged assault of her boyfriend.

Flak had pleaded not guilty with her trial scheduled to start in the first week of March.