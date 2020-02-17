close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
February 17, 2020

Jennifer Hudson's All-Star tribute for Kobe Bryant touches hearts

Mon, Feb 17, 2020

Jennifer Hudson has melted the hearts of the people  with an emotional performance at the NBA All-star game as she paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The basketball legend Magic Johnson and singer Jennifer Hudson honored the  Kobe and  his daughter,   who were killed - along with seven others - in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The singer delivered an emotional rendition of "For All We Know", as photos of Bryant were displayed behind her. it was a powerful performance that left the audience in  shock.

Johnson in a tearful speech said: "We'll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe," adding that "this is a tough time for the whole NBA family."

The legend  then asked the crowed in the United Center to rise, hold hands, and observe eight seconds of silence, a reference to one of Bryant's jersey numbers.

