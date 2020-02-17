Jennifer Hudson's All-Star tribute for Kobe Bryant touches hearts

Jennifer Hudson has melted the hearts of the people with an emotional performance at the NBA All-star game as she paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.



The basketball legend Magic Johnson and singer Jennifer Hudson honored the Kobe and his daughter, who were killed - along with seven others - in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The singer delivered an emotional rendition of "For All We Know", as photos of Bryant were displayed behind her. it was a powerful performance that left the audience in shock.



Johnson in a tearful speech said: "We'll never see another basketball player quite like Kobe," adding that "this is a tough time for the whole NBA family."



The legend then asked the crowed in the United Center to rise, hold hands, and observe eight seconds of silence, a reference to one of Bryant's jersey numbers.