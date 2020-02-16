Bigg Boss 14 launching date announced?

The finale of Indian reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was held on Saturday (January 15).



Indian TV actor Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13 season. He was awarded Rs 5 million cash prize along with the BB 13 trophy.

Now, fans are eager to watch the next season of the reality show and according to media reports, Bigg Boss 14 season will commence sometime in September or October this year.

According to Pinkvilla, the Bharat actor had announced that the season 14 will begin in seven months when he was signing off with Bigg Boss 13 season.

The Bigg Boss 13 premiered on 29 September 2019 and was criticized in the beginning for not meeting the expectations.

The Dabangg 3 actor hosted this season which makes it his 10th consecutive season as the host.