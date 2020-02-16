PSL 2020: PM Imran grants 'state guest' status to all foreign players, officials

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted the 'state guest' status to all the foreign players participating in the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL 5).



Match officials, security consultants, and media persons who have come to Pakistan to cover the tournament would also be accorded special status, under the premier's orders.

PM Imran issued the directives to all the provincial chief secretaries, chief commissioners, police chiefs, and other officials to provide special security them.

He said "all the foreigners are our guests" and instructed authorities to make special arrangements for their safety.

Pakistan is in the grip of PSL fever; the tournament is set to start February 20, 2020. The foreign players have started to join their respective teams.