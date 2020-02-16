'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho welcomed back home as a hero after histrionic Oscar win

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho was given a hero’s welcome upon his return home after his historic win at the Oscars for his film Parasite.

The director arrived at the Incheon International Airport with hordes of fans and reporters awaiting to lavish celebratory cheers and love his way.

“Thank you for the applause, I would like send a round of applause back to you all for coping so well with the coronavirus,” he said upon receiving the love.

“I will join the effort to overcome the corona by washing my hands diligently. Happy to be home,” he added.

Earlier, South Korean black comedy Parasite made movie history at the Oscars, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award — Hollywood’s biggest prize of all.

A genre-defying thriller about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household, Parasite won four awards, stunning the pundits who believed the Academy would never crown a subtitled Asian movie.

Parasite also won the Oscar for best international feature, and became the first Asian film to scoop best original screenplay.