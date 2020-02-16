Is that a 'Gilmore Girls' reunion we smell? Melissa McCarthy, Lauren Graham drop hints

Waves of euphoria have been unleashed all over the Gilmore Girls fandom by the two ultimate best friends as Lorelai Gilmore and Sookie St. James reunited.

Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy — who essay the roles of the two BFFs on the family comedy series — both left fans in a frenzy after they reunited in front of the green screen.

The mini-reunion of the two stars was shared on Melissa’s Instagram account subsequent to which fans had their hopes skyrocketing over another GG reunion perhaps being in the making.

“It’s only taken 20 years for my growth spurt but I’m finally taller than LG!!”, she wrote alongside the happy selfie.

Prior to this, Melissa also had a brief run-in with another one of the key characters from the show, Yanic Truesdale who played Michel Gerard — Lorelai’s frenemy from Independent’s Inn.



On the other hand, while stars keep bumping into each other off-screen, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for the next big revival of Gilmore Girls following the 2016-hit on Netflix.

