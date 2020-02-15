Angelina Jolie teams up with Microsoft for BBC show: Details inside

Angelina Jolie is all set to launch a children's news show in collaboration with Microsoft Education and BBC .

According to reports, the show aims to inform children about the on-going issues in the world, with all required facts and figures, and to help them create their own opinions about the international issues.

The Maleficent actor has teamed with Microsoft Education to initiate BBC My World - an educational program for young children that draws on the global reporting of the BBC World Service.

Jolie earlier said in a statement “As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other.”

Expressing good hopes for her joint venture with Microsoft and BBC World Service, the actress further said “I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world.”