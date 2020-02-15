close
Sat Feb 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 15, 2020

'Angrezi Medium' marks Irrfan Khan's return to the big screen: Check out the trailer

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 15, 2020

Irrfan Khan is set to return to the big screen  after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour that was diagnosed in 2018. 

 "Angrezi Medium" which marks his return  and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan has become one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies after the filmmakers released the official trailer on Feb 12.

Scheduled to be released on March 20, the trailer begins with Champak (Irrfan), a father, walking up on stage as his daughter accepts an award.

Apart from Kareena and Irrfan the film also feature Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi.

The story follows a father trying to help his daughter study in London with little resources at his disposal.

To fulfill his daughter's wish to study abroad, Khan's character is pitted against Dheeraj (Deepak) for proprietary rights of their ancestral business.

Irffan Khan took to Twitter to announce the release of the trailer with a dialogue from the film. 


Latest News

More From Bollywood