'Angrezi Medium' marks Irrfan Khan's return to the big screen: Check out the trailer

Irrfan Khan is set to return to the big screen after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour that was diagnosed in 2018.

"Angrezi Medium" which marks his return and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan has become one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies after the filmmakers released the official trailer on Feb 12.

Scheduled to be released on March 20, the trailer begins with Champak (Irrfan), a father, walking up on stage as his daughter accepts an award.

Apart from Kareena and Irrfan the film also feature Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi.

The story follows a father trying to help his daughter study in London with little resources at his disposal.

To fulfill his daughter's wish to study abroad, Khan's character is pitted against Dheeraj (Deepak) for proprietary rights of their ancestral business.

Irffan Khan took to Twitter to announce the release of the trailer with a dialogue from the film.





