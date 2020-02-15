Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys date night with girlfriend Camila Morrone in West Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen going incognito under a sweatshirt and cap on an intimate date night with girlfriend Camila Morrone.

The two were spotted together taking a stroll in West Hollywood quietly.

While Leo donned a hat and a hooded sweatshirt, his supermodel girlfriend chose to wore a pale pink top with a frilly hem for the night.

Leo and Camila were last seen hand in hand when they attended the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby theatre.

They had sent tongues wagging back then after deciding not to walk the red carpet together.